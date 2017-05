A rendering of the New Orleans Dave & Buster’s, going up on Poydras Street HC Architects

NEW ORLEANS -- Over a dozen semi-trucks are scheduled to drop off more than 150 games to the new Dave & Buster's in the Central Business District.

The 13 trucks are set to arrive in half-hour intervals Monday afternoon on Loyola Avenue and in the alley beside the restaurant.

Dave & Buster's New Orleans is scheduled to open May 22.

