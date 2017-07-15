DC Police seize and destroy illegal ATVs and dirt bikes

A total of 62 ATVs and dirt bikes were destroyed in Capital Heights, producing over 14,000 of recyclable metal. Police say the bikes were either confiscated during arrests or abandoned in public spaces.

CAPITAL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - Dozens of road bikes were destroyed by D.C. police Saturday for being driven illegally.

“We hope those who illegally and recklessly operate these vehicles will see this as a symbolic gesture that this type of behavior won’t be tolerated in the District of Columbia,” said Police Chief Peter Newsham.

“The community is fed up with this behavior. As long as they continue endangering the lives of everyone on our streets, MPD will continue confiscating and destroying these vehicles,” he added.

RELATED: New photos show illegal ATV riders wanted in DC, Md

Police are looking to confiscate more ATVs being used in public spaces. There is a $250 reward for anyone with information on that leads to the recovery of these off-road vehicles.

If you have any information on this case, call police at 202-727-9099.

Watch the bikes get destroyed: