DEA raids Wilkinson Pharmacy in Chalmette

WWL 12:24 PM. CDT April 19, 2017

CHALMETTE, La. -- St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is working a joint investigation with The Drug Enforcement Administration at the Wilkinson Family Pharmacy on Paris Road in Chalmette. 

This is a developing story.

 

