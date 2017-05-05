Deadline extended for Bogue Chitto youth fishing rodeo

The deadline to register for the Bogue Chitto youth fishing rodeo has been extended to May 12, 2017.

The annual Youth Fishing Rodeo at Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be held Saturday, June 10.

Registration is open to the first 175 children, aged 4 – 12, on a first come first served basis. Fishing starts at 7:30 a.m. and finishes at 11 a.m. All Children must be accompanied by an adult and able to hold their own fishing pole.

Judges will award winners in three age groups: 4 – 6, 7 – 9 and 10 - 12.

Prizes include longest catfish, longest bream, shortest fish caught on hook and line and a grand prize to the child catching the largest fish on hook and line.

Registration is $15 and includes a T-shirt, rod-and-reel, tackle, bait and lunch.

Funds raised will support the Friends of Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges.

Registration forms can be downloaded at www.fws.gov/refuge/Bogue_Chitto/

Completed forms with payment of check or money order can be submitted Monday – Friday between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Headquarters Office and on Saturdays at the Refuge Visitor Center between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Both are located at 61389 Hwy. 434, Lacombe, LA 70445.

Phone reservations are not accepted.

For more information contact Park Ranger Jo Anne Dolan at 985-882-2015 or joanne_dolan@fws.gov.

© 2017 WWL-TV