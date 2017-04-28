Deadly crash in Metairie involving motorcycle under investigation

METAIRIE, La. -- One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car early Friday in Metairie.

According to Louisiana State Police, it happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Drive and N. Laurel Street.

Troopers did not release information about the cause of the crash or any details about the victim.

Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts said the Third District Fire Department was on the scene and asked drivers to avoid the area if possible, referencing information from the Jefferson Parish 911 center.

© 2017 WWL-TV