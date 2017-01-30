Photo by Ralph Simcox (Photo: Lillie Long, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Delgado Community College officials announced Monday the termination of the college's police chief, Julie Lea, after an internal affairs investigation revealed Lea assigned two Delgado police officers to work a private funeral detail during school work hours.

Lea is also the Captain and founder of all-female Carnival krewes Nyx and Pandora. Pandora is not parading this year.

Delgado's executive leadership found Lea compromised the school's safety due to the shortage of officers working on campus on January 13, 2017, the day Xavier Police Chief Duane Carkum was laid to rest.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable, particularly for a member of the College’s administrative staff, and it is incompatible with the mission and values of the College. Delgado Community College takes seriously its responsibility to provide and maintain a safe environment for all persons engaged in activities on our campuses, and to use state resources appropriately and effectively," said Tony Cook, Public Relations and Marketing Director for Delgado.

Lea was found to be in violation of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Code of Conduct after the school suspended her January 18.

Cook said an unnamed interim police chief will be appointed to replace Lea until a permanent replacement can be found.

Nyx is scheduled to parade February 22nd Uptown.

