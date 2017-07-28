Deputy shot, suspect sought in Mississippi

A Harrison County sheriff’s deputy was shot off East Jordan Road near Mississippi 605 on Friday morning, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen confirmed to the Sun Herald.

The deputy was being airlifted from the scene to be taken to a hospital.

Harrison County blocked off part of Mississippi 605 to allow the ambulance to land.

Units that were surrounding the area where the helicopter landed left the scene after the helicopter took off. The deputy was taken to USA Medical Center in Mobile.

The suspect fled the scene in a white truck and Gulfport Police Department is assisting in the search.

Law enforcement is looking for an older model white pickup with a white male driver wearing blue jeans.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved