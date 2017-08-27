Desperate cries for help pouring in from flood victims

HOUSTON - Desperate flood victims all over the Houston area are taking to Twitter to plead for help.

"I have 2 children with me and the water is swallowing us up," Maritza tweeted. Please try calling 911 for rescue. Please send help."

I have 2 children with me and tge,water is swallowing us up. Please send help.

11115 Sageview

Houston,Tx.

911 is not responding!!!!!! — Maritza RITZ Willis (@RitzWillis) August 27, 2017

It was retweeted more than 1,000 times. Two hours later, she tweeted that they were safe.

"Got picked up by fire and rescue. Thank You. One of you had connections and all I can say is I'll be eternally grateful."

Got picked up bty the fire rescue . Thank You . One of you had connections and all I can say is I'll be eternally grateful!!! — Maritza RITZ Willis (@RitzWillis) August 27, 2017

More pleas for help to local agencies poured in on Twitter overnight and into Sunday morning. Trapped with water chest high in the house at 823 Centerwood. 77013. Need a boat. We need help quickq — Nichelle H (@MsNe9) August 27, 2017 823 Centerwood Houston 77013. PLEASE HELP! pic.twitter.com/35g6inNYrd — Nichelle H (@MsNe9) August 27, 2017

@houstonpolice my sister lives on sulphur 77034. She is on her roof with 3 kids please send help!!!!! — SQUANGEL (@squangel) August 27, 2017

Ok, will forward information to dispatch — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 27, 2017

A man named David tweeted, "Urgent water rescue needed now ... cancer patient with feeding tube."

Another man asked for help for his family located in southeast Houston. The Houston Police Department responded saying their dispatch had the call.

@houstonpolice 622 Shawnee St Houston tx 77034 please send help to my family — humberto (@_Humberdactyl) August 27, 2017

And several people tweeted about a "lady in labor in her attic alone because her house has taken on water."

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez replied to as many people as he could, telling them help would be there as soon as possible. He also retweeted asking for help from other agencies.

Keeping you in our prayers. Stay strong and hopefully team gets to you soon. RT @misstrice19: https://t.co/yuSjhPJEU0 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 27, 2017

One woman tweeted him, asking for help for a woman who was stuck on a side street near I-610 at Romea and Wayside.

Do you know if she's on the freeway itself, or on a side street? RT @herringbonez: https://t.co/D4ramAEk16 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 27, 2017

Gonzalez also tweeted, asking for help from partners for another pregnant woman who was going into labor.

If any of our partners is near and can assist, have a pregnant woman going into labor at 7026 Angelo cc: @cohoustonfire. #Harvey — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 27, 2017

He tweeted an update at 4 a.m. saying EMS reached the woman and she was transported by ambulance.

Quick update: pregnant woman in labor on San Angelo Street has been finally transported by ambulance. #Harvey — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 27, 2017

Hundreds of first responders are risking their own lives as they spread out across the area to answer the calls for help.

The City of Houston tweeted at 4:43 a.m. Sunday saying their 911 services were at capacity and asked for those who can shelter in place, to please do so.

They say their dispatchers are overwhelmed with the number of calls coming in. Officials are pleading with everyone to not call 911 unless your life is in danger.

© 2017 KHOU-TV