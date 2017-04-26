Destrehan woman not guilty in teacher-student sex case

Tuesday, Shelley Dufresne, 34, was charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile. (Photo: WWL-TV)

Former Destrehan English teacher Shelley Dufresne has been found not guilty of carnal knowledge of a juvenile by Judge Danyelle Taylor Wednesday.

She had faced up to 10 years in prison following the verdict.



Following the verdict, the mother of the teen boy was in tears. Dufresne was also in tears and hugged her lawyers, friends and supporters.



Judge Taylor said that "absent any physical or cell phone evidence, the credibility of the witness is important." She said the case was unusual in that it was based on the word of one person, who, the judge apparently found not credible.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office issued a statement, saying it disagreed with the judge's decision.



"We disagree with Judge Taylor's decision," said the statement from Paul Connick Jr. "We believe that our prosecution team proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Mrs. Dufresne committed the crime of carnal knowledge of a juvenile for her sexual involvement with this teenager at locations in Jefferson Parish."



The decision was given after two days of sometimes tawdry testimony about secret Facebook pages, trysts in cars and in buildings, and alleged video taken of a three-way among the student, Dufresne and another teacher that was recorded so the young man could brag to friends.



Dufresne previously pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of obscenity in St. Charles Parish for alleged sexual encounters with the boy there. This trial was held in Jefferson Parish because at least one of the encounters allegedly happened in that parish.



Her earlier plea in that case resulted in probation.

