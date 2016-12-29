Developer of ubiquitous Red Solo Cup dies at 84

Robert Leo Hulseman (Photo: From the obituary)

Whether someone was enjoying an adult beverage or plain old water, if it was in a red Solo cup, that person was there to party.

The man who developed the iconic cup, Robert Leo Hulseman, died December 21 in Scottsdale, Arizona at the age of 84.

The cup, immortalized in a Toby Keith song and a crucial game piece in Beer Pong, was but a part of Hulseman's life of working 60 years at his father's Solo Cup Company, eventually taking over as President and CEO until 2006.

According to his obituary, Hulseman "had a gift for music" and would entertain his family and friends on the piano. He was also a deeply religious man who supported Catholic charities and was friends with the late Archbishop of Chicago Cardinal Joseph Bernadin.

Hulseman was also credited with inventing the Traveller Lid, which revolutionized the way we consumed coffee and kept the foamy tops of cappuccinos and lattes from touching our noses.

Hulseman is survived by nine children and 30 grandchildren. He was married to his wife Shelia Murphy Hulseman for 60 years before she passed away on August 30, 2015.

