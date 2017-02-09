DNA confirms body found is missing Metairie man

Photo via Jessica Keating's Facebook, New Orleans Advocate

ST. JOHN PARISH -- DNA tests have confirmed that a body found under I-55 in LaPlace last month is a Metairie man who went missing in November.

21-year-old Kerry Keating was reported missing after family members say they received a call from him and it sounded like someone was chasing him.

MORE | Mystery: Metairie man not seen for 5 weeks since truck found abandoned on I-55

The only other clue about Keating's whereabouts the night he went missing, Nov. 28, is that he used a credit card to make a purchase at a Walmart store in Kenner.

Later that day, Keating's truck was found abandoned on the side of I-55, with a broken rear axle. His phone and wallet were still inside.

The door to his Metairie apartment was left open, and even though nothing was stolen, it appeared someone had rummaged through the place, according to Keating's sister Jessica.

Keating's body was found trapped underneath a tree branch underwater near where Keating’s truck was found on January 7. Authorities have not yet determined how he died.

Read more on this story from our news partners at the New Orleans Advocate.

(© 2017 WWL)