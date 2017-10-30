Dog rescued from Lake Pontchartrain by Coast Guard

(Images via U.S. Coast Guard District 8)

NEW ORLEANS – A dog in Lake Pontchartrain was rescued by the Coast Guard on Monday afternoon.

A concerned boater contacted the Coast Guard New Orleans Station after he spotted a dog swimming in the lake about one mile north of the University of New Orleans and was not able to recover it.

A Coast Guard boat crew that was preparing for training, launched and rescued the dog. The dog was brought back to the station and was then turned over to the Jefferson Parish East Bank Animal Shelter.

The dog was wearing a red collar but there was no contact information of a potential owner.

Anyone with information about the dog’s owner is urged to call the East Bank Animal Shelter at 504-763-6111.

© 2017 WWL-TV