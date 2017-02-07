Done. Napoleon Avenue SELA construction is finally complete.

NEW ORLEANS -- On Tuesday, city leaders will celebrate the completion of a major construction project along Napoleon Avenue, a project that began in 2011.

The Napoleon corridor is the first portion of the $2 billion post-Katrina Southeast Louisiana Urban Flood Control (SELA) Project for the region’s drainage systems to be completed.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 7 on the neutral ground of Napoleon Avenue near Camp Street.

Traditional viewing and pedestrian access to the neutral ground will return for the 2017 Mardi Gras season.

Final landscaping for Phase II and III is expected to begin in 2018 and, according to the Corps, will cause minimal impacts to residents and traffic.

Background: The SELA program was authorized in 1996 by the U.S. Congress to reduce the risk of flood damages as a result of rainfall in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes. The infrastructure improvements are designed to support the parishes' master drainage plans and provide flood risk reduction up to a level associated with 10-year rainfall events. A 10-year event is basically a rain storm that has a 10 percent annual probability of occurrence and equates to approximately nine inches of rain over a 24-hour period for our area. The project includes approximately $1 billion in improvements in Orleans parish and consists of improving 16 major drainage lines, adding pumping capacity to two pump stations and the construction of two new pump stations.

The SELA Napoleon Avenue corridor consists of improvements to the existing Broad Street Pump Station and construction of an underground box culvert along Napoleon Avenue from Broad to Constance streets. The $23 million Phase I portion of the corridor between Broad Street and Claiborne Avenue was completed in 2003. Phase II, between Claiborne Avenue and Carondelet Street, was completed summer 2016 and cost approximately $57 million. Phase III, between Carondelet and Constance streets, is substantially complete at a cost of approximately $40 million.



