Download the online 'Global Cuisine' cookbook

Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, the latest in WWL-TV's series of "In the Kitchen" free online cookbooks focuses on some of our cuisine's global influences.



The new "In the Kitchen: Global Cuisine" cookbook is the second in a series of free online cookbooks celebrating New Orleans’ culinary past and present, to coincide with the city’s tricentennial. What better way to commemorate 300 years of life in the city we love than by celebrating the thing that truly unites us all: food.



"As a port city, New Orleans has the advantage of being a city of the world," said Liz Williams, president and CEO of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, which is a partner in the cookbook series. "It made Louisiana a state of global flavors as people from all over the world came to settle here. During the 300 years of its history New Orleans absorbed and transformed the ingredients, the techniques, and the flavors of the world."



This cookbook installment features Asian dishes, such as Vietnamese chicken wings, banh mi with lemongrass pork and Szechuan string beans; African dishes, including Senegalese thieboudienne rice, Moroccan chicken and calas; and European cuisine from Greece, Italy, Hungary and Germany; and food from the Americas, such as Manuel's-style hot tamales (a nod to the classic New Orleans food purveyor), shrimp ceviche and coconut flan.



For 60 years, Channel 4 has been privileged to celebrate and share many of those recipes with viewers across South Louisiana and Mississippi, from the late, great Frank Davis to our current morning news star chef, Kevin Belton. This cookbook features recipes from both.



Our partner on this cookbook, Tabasco, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and also contributed recipes.

© 2018 WWL-TV