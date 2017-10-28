Driver ejected over guardrail in crash on US 90B

A man died after he was ejected over the guardrail of US 90B west during a crash on Friday afternoon, Louisiana State Police say.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. when 58-year-old Manuel Stoker was driving a GMC Xpeditor west on US 90B over General Degaulle Drive. According to Louisiana State Police, Stoker lost control of the vehicle and struck the left guard rail. Stoker was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected over the guardrail to the lower level.

Stoker was taken to the University Medical Center with serious injuries and later died.

Impairment is not known at this time and a toxicology analysis is pending. The crash remains under investigation.

