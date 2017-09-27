Drivers filing insurance claims after spilled nails pierce several tires

METAIRIE – Drivers are still discovering nails in their tires from Tuesday’s spill on I-10 and on the roads surrounding the interstate.

Jonna Ellis was driving her children to school on Kenilworth, near I-610, when she suddenly saw the road sparkle.

“When I turned on the street, I just saw diamonds all over the road,” she said about the nails shining in the sunlight.

Ellis would later stop to join other drivers picking up the nails that she believes came from Tuesday’s spill on I-10E near the 610 split.

“They’re supposed to finish cleaning up today, but I can guarantee you they’re not going to get them all,” Ellis said.

Louisiana State Police say the nails fell out a flatbed trailer being pulled by a truck driven by Darick Johnson, registered with OCL Transportation. Somehow, the trailer became unsecured and thousands of nails scattered on the road.

Workers from the Department of Transportation shut down lanes on the interstate for several hours both Tuesday and Wednesday to clean up the debris, eventually wrapping up around 3 p.m.

State Police Trooper Melissa Matey doesn’t have an estimate of how many cars ran over the nails, but she expects several insurance claims will be filed.



"From a criminal standpoint this is as far as we can go, he was issued a citation for an unsecured load,” Matey said.

Insurance claims will have to go through the truck driver’s insurance, Hallmark Specialty Insurance Company, which is now in the process of taking down contact information from affected drivers.

While the DOTD crews have finished their clean up, Ellis is still worried about the nails that haven’t been found.

"This is dangerous, people walk their kids, people walk their dogs,” she said. "You know this is just a one hundred yard stretch of road but there are probably more roads that have them on them, all the way down 610."



State Police say no injuries have been reported as a result of the nails.

To file a claim, visit Hallmark Specialty Insurance Company’s website here.

