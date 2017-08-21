Partial solar eclipse wows New Orleans

Photo courtesy: Sergio Schabelman

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - NEW ORLEANS - With pump problems and various other issues dominating the conversation in New Orleans recently, the upcoming eclipse seemed to merit only cursory attention in the days leading up to the event.



But Monday, that all changed as people paused from their daily madness, scurried to find glasses and get information on the very rare event.

"It's amazing," said UNO student Pablo Orellana. "We came here to celebrate the power of mathematics, how can we predict this even several years in advance."

Eclipse viewers checking out the sun through our @WWLTV camera courtesy of photographer Adam Copus. pic.twitter.com/hzRoMEaBcE — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 21, 2017



Even though southeast Louisiana was not in the 'path of totality,' and thus was limited to 3/4 of the experience of the lucky ones who lived in the direct path, the excitement was palpable.

"I love the fact that so many people are interested in a natural phenomenon," said Gregory Seab. "So many people are interested in how the universe works that they will come out on a hot day and take a look at a a partial, eclipsed sun."



For approximately two hours I'm not sure Twitter or Facebook had many posts that were not eclipse-related, oh, and good luck trying to find proper glasses. A viewing group in WWL-TV's parking lot passed around a single pair of glasses to each get a glimpse.

This is max 75% eclipse in NOLA.. & it's still a super sunny day. No super perceptible difference in day's brightness pic.twitter.com/8wBusYeEnP — Alexandra Cranford (@acranfordwwl) August 21, 2017



At the International High School of New Orleans, science students had guests from NASA and some instructional video before the viewing. At Lusher Middle and High School, students also donned glasses to skip from the normal class activities and witness the extremely rare natural phenomenon.



© 2017 WWL-TV