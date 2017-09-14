WWL
Franklin senior gets perfect scores on both ACT and SAT tests

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 1:37 PM. CDT September 14, 2017

A graduating senior at Benjamin Franklin High School has earned perfect scores on both her ACT and SAT tests.

Maanasa Narayanamoorthy is also a National Merit Finalist and was awarded an all-expense paid study trip to Germany by the American Association of German Teachers.

“This is an amazing accomplishment for any student, and we are so proud of Maanasa,” said Benjamin Franklin High School Head of School Dr. Patrick Widhalm.

