NEW ORLEANS -- Potential, permanent cuts to the Taylor Opportunity Scholarship Program or "TOPS" is a controversial topic being discussed following a new report released Monday by the State Board of Regents.

Many students who have used or relied on the program for the school said they are concerned about the potential outcome.

Emily Bevolo works inside the Student Involvement and Leadership Office at the University of New Orleans, a job and passion for education, she says, would not have been possible without TOPS.

"It really helped me decide where I wanted to go because UNO is so affordable and that's why I'm actually in my Master's Program right now for higher education administration," Bevolo said.

While the program has helped her pursue her dreams, Bevolo worries that students coming behind her will not be as lucky.

"Most of the students who attend UNO really rely on TOPS to even be able to go to any institution, but especially here," Bevolo said.

A new draft report by the State Board of Regents released Monday shows potential changes to the tuition program.

Freshmen would get 80 percent of their tuition covered. Sophomores would receive 90 percent, while juniors and seniors would get the full 100 percent.

Patrick Pham, who attends LSU, said the cuts made last year because of the state's budget crisis were hard on him. He knows many high school seniors are worried about their future.

"I was talking to a bunch of people I still know in high school and they say like, it's so hard now," Pham said. "Like they're so many requirements for TOPS but they're not giving us the same amount of money anymore."

The proposed changes, including permanent cuts to TOPS, are said to be an effort to help save the state of Louisiana money and the program altogether.

According to the report, the state spent $2.6 billion for TOPS over the past 17 years.

"I could understand like, the economy and how everything is, but, to think that you're cutting basically a scholarship for education. Like, that's the future generation," Pham said.

Other students agreed.

"TOPS is probably one of the biggest components of people staying in the state. Because you can't use it outside of the state and it provides a lot of the tuition and fees at the institutions," Bevolo said.

Several universities, like Dillard and UNO, are helping their students this semester who can't afford the costs because of the cuts made last year.

The new recommendations would also require students to earn 30 credit hours during the year, as opposed 24 hours, which is the current standard.

The proposed changes would affect the freshman class of 2018.

Officials plan on getting feedback from college and university leaders before making a decision.

