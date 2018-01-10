Einstein Charter Middle, High schools closed due to water pressure issues

School bus sign (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thinkstock)

NEW ORLEANS - Two schools in New Orleans East are closed Wednesday due to issues with water pressure.

According to the Orleans Parish School Board, Einstein Charter Middle and High School at the Sarah T. Reed Building on Michoud Blvd are closed Wednesday.

The closure also includes Einstein Charter Village de L’est, which is housed in the Reed extension building.

