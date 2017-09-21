Endangered Missing Child Alert from State Police

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The State Police have issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory for 16-year-old Mackenzie Alexis Pape, who was last seen around 7 p.m. on September 15 in the 20000 block of Saun Drive in Denham Springs.



Police describe Pape as a white female with dirty blonde wavy to straight, medium-length hair. She is approximately 5.3" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue polo-style shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Mackenzie Alexis Pape should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 or their local law enforcement agency.

