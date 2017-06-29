Entergy crews restore power after vandals damage substation

NEW ORLEANS -- Power was restored Thursday afternoon to neighborhoods across New Orleans after vandals hit an Entergy substation, leaving a large swath of the city in the dark.
The outage affected the French Quarter, Central Business Distrct, and parts of Mid-City and Central City.
Entergy New Orleans said equipment that powered those neighborhoods was stolen and damaged.
