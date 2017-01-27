Environmental nerds go rouge on Twitter

President Trump has found an unlikely enemy during his first week in office- an employee at the Bad Lands National Park Service.

It started when the National Park Service Twitter account retweeted a now infamous picture highlighting the difference in crowd size between former President Obama and current President Trump's inaugurations. Then came a series of tweets from the Bad Lands National Park Service about climate change. And then an apology.

But resistance to Trump from several federal agencies had already begun. Rouge accounts like "Alt National Park Service" began popping up and rapidly gaining followers. Some accounts now have over 1 million.

Anna Whitlow with Be Nimble Public Relations has been following the role Twitter is playing in politics.

"If you think back 10 years or so this was not something anyone could even do,” Whitlow said.

Twitter has become the fastest way to spread a message and both President Trump and these rouge accounts have realized that.

“It's interesting that these organizations are using this as a resistance tactic to a president who has risen to fame because of this,” Whitlow said.

Here in Louisiana, the message from these accounts has had an impact on Anne Rolfes, Founding Director of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade.

"To see people in the national parks service fighting back was inspiring and I think also gives a lot of us ideas about what we can do,” Rolfes said.

Whether you'll use the accounts as a tool for change or for a good laugh, it's sure to be an entertaining ride.

"It's going to be really interesting to see how this shakes out,” Whitlow said.

Seizing on the outpouring of support for the recent Women’s March, the science community is now hosting a climate march in DC scheduled for April 29.

(© 2017 WWL)