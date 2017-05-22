Eric Paulsen cruising the Mississippi Riverfront for Maritime Day
Eric Paulsen cruises the Mississippi Riverfront live during the Eyewitness Morning News for Maritime Day. He interviews Michelle Ganon, Public Affairs VP for the Port, and gets a demonstration of the firehose onboard the port's fireboat.
WWL 11:45 AM. CDT May 22, 2017
