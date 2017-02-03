Escaped inmates from Monroe juvenile center may be headed to New Orleans

Police are looking for two teens who escaped from the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe, La. earlier this week, authorities say.

17-year-old Kiore Collins of New Orleans was convicted of manslaughter for shooting and killing a teenager two years ago in Holly Grove, and 18-year-old Kevin Provost of Hammond was serving time for an armed robbery when the two teens, along with a third inmate escaped from the facility Monday night in what police are calling a premeditated jailbreak using a trash can and mattress.

The third inmate was captured, but police are still looking for Collins and Provost.

Law enforcement officials believe the two may be headed to the New Orleans metro area.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the teens' whereabouts to call the command center at (318) 651-4890.

