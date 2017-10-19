Explosive detection dog dies after being diagnosed with kidney tumors

Photo courtesy State Fire Marshal

BATON ROUGE – One of the state fire marshal’s explosion detection dogs was euthanized Wednesday after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of kidney cancer.

Xena, a 9-year-old Labrador, was also a war veteran, serving in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marine Corps to find explosives. She joined the State Fire Marshal’s Office in 2012.

During her time with the fire marshal, officials said Xena helped provide security for major events in the state including Mardi Gras, LSU and ULL sporting events, and pre-inaugural events for the governor’s office.

“It’s the same for canines who constantly prove their worth to the citizens they help protect,” said State Fire Marshal “Butch” Browning, Jr. “ Xena was one of those special souls that will never be forgotten.”

