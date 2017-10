People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images)

*Warning, the video is very disturbing.

LAS VEGAS - As shots rang out from stories above a packed country music concert outdoors near the strip in Las Vegas, phone cameras were in use.



Some were merely trying to record a few moments of the concert for memories, never realizing they would be recording a heart-breaking history.

