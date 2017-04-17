(Photo: Facebook)

As police continue to hunt for a man they suspect of allegedly broadcasting a homicide on Facebook Sunday, officials from the social network are calling it a "horrific crime."

Authorities are looking for 37-year-old Steve Stephens, who is believed to be driving a white Ford Fusion with a temporary tag E363630.

A Facebook spokesperson issued the following statement to WKYC:

“This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook. We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety.”

Robert Godwin, Sr., 74, was the victim of the homicide.

