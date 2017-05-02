WWL
Family members, lawmakers react to reports of DOJ decision in Sterling case

WWLTV.com , WWL 5:42 PM. CDT May 02, 2017

BATON ROUGE -- Shortly after the Washington Post reported Tuesday two police officers would not be charged in the death of Alton Sterling, family members and lawmakers took to social media with strong reactions.

WBRZ-TV spoke with Alton Sterling's aunt, who had not heard of a decision before the Washington Post report.

"It just hurts so bad," said Sandra Sterling. "I was trying to prepare myself, but I'm telling you, it's a horrible pain. It's like going back to the first day all over again."

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond (D) also took to social media to express his thoughts.

 

"It completely undermines the credibility and transparency of the DOJ," tweeted Richmond.

