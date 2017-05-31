FEMA ends hotel stay program for August flood survivors

Rain water approaches the front door of a River Ridge home. A thunderstorm dropped up to 4 inches of rain in an hour, causing flooding in the neighborhood on July 20, 2016.

BATON ROUGE – Nine months after historic flooding damaged south Louisiana, federal officials ended the Transitional Shelter Assistance Program (TSA) Tuesday.

Flood survivors who stayed in hotels after the floods must check out Wednesday, May 31.

FEMA extended the program nine times, exceeding the standard six months for an emergency sheltering program.

TSA is meant to serve as a short-time, emergency sheltering program rather than a long-term housing solution.

FEMA says that more than 4,200 flood survivors "developed longer-term housing plans" while using the TSA program.

Residents that still need FEMA assistance, have unmet housing needs, or have nowhere else to go are urged to call their disaster case manager or call the Louisiana 2-1-1 helpline. Residents can also check Socialserve.com for other rental resources.

FEMA reports that the TSA program sheltered 4,300 households in 401 hotels across 16 states. The average cost was $103 per night - for a total of $42 million.

