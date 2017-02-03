FEMA grants extension to May 9 for filing flood losses

FEMA has granted a request from Louisiana’s insurance commissioner to extend a deadline for victims of the August 2016 floods to file their final proof-of-loss forms to their flood insurers, pushing the date back from next Thursday to May 9.

In a memorandum to insurance companies and adjusting firms, FEMA’s David Maurstad says that because of “significant, widespread flooding” in south Louisiana starting Aug. 12, flood insurance policyholders should get an additional 90 days to file their sworn statements of loss.

FEMA previously granted waivers to extend the usual 60-day deadline twice. This latest 90-day extension makes the deadline 270 days after the date of loss. That extended period to file proof-of-loss is in line with extensions granted after Hurricane Gustav in 2008 and Hurricane Isaac in 2012.

FEMA funds and oversees flood insurance through its National Flood Insurance Program. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon requested the third extension earlier this week.

