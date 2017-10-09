Truck hauling potatoes engulfed in flames after deadly I-10 crash

BATON ROUGE, LA. - State troopers are trying to clear the scene of a fiery crash that left at least one person dead and closed parts of I-10 eastbound Monday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near mile marker 121 near the Butte/ La Rose exit. Photos from the scene show an 18-wheeler possibly transporting potatoes engulfed in flames.

Drivers traveling eastbound are being diverted to I-49 northbound and then to US 190 eastbound. LSP is advising all drivers to avoid the area as emergency responders work to clear the roadway.

Officials tell WBRZ-TV that the crash is not a Hazmat situation.

