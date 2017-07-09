Final flood debris removal starts Monday in East Baton Rouge

Kemberley Corbitt's home was devastated by August's floods. It is estimated that she needs $140,000 to rebuild her home and another $110,000 to raise it to proper levels now required. Her flood insurance check is for $87,000. (Photo: T.J. Pipitone)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Crews will start making a final pass through East Baton Rouge Parish to collect any remaining debris from the August floods.



Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office says the process begins Monday and runs through Aug. 13. Broome's office, in a news release Friday, said that's the deadline in order to qualify for federal cost-share reimbursements.

The Advocate reports the final pass for eligible debris will include the city limits and unincorporated areas of the parish as well as residences along state highways.



City-parish officials said residents should move debris curbside as soon as possible. Eligible items include anything that was damaged as a result of the flood such as furniture, flooring, insulation and sheetrock.



Since August, city-parish crews have collected nearly 1.97 million cubic yards of debris.

