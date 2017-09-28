WWL
Firefighters battling large fire on Airline Drive

Kevin Dupuy and Duke Carter , WWLTV 7:13 AM. CDT September 28, 2017

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Firefighters are battling a large fire in the 3200 block of Airline Drive in Jefferson Parish Thursday morning.

A large plume of smoke can be seen for miles rising into the air. Multiple fire trucks and Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputies are at the scene.

Details about the fire are limited at this time.  A WWLTV crew is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Watch WWLTV Eyewitness News for updates as new information becomes available.

