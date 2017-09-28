Firefighters battling large fire on Airline Drive

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Firefighters are battling a large fire in the 3200 block of Airline Drive in Jefferson Parish Thursday morning.

A large plume of smoke can be seen for miles rising into the air. Multiple fire trucks and Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputies are at the scene.

Fire 3200 block of Airline Hwy pic.twitter.com/uUvn5yd8vv — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) September 28, 2017

Details about the fire are limited at this time. A WWLTV crew is on the scene.

Yowza! The view down Airline near Causeway right now pic.twitter.com/eusqC4q3TH — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) September 28, 2017

