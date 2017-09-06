Fire breaks out at S&WB's main power plant during turbine testing

(Photo: Mike Perlstein)

NEW ORLEANS -- Firefighters were dispatched to the Sewerage and Water Board's main power plant after a spike in voltage caused a circuit breaker to catch fire.

The fire broke out just before noon, at the S&WB Carrollton Power Plant in the 8800 block of S. Claiborne Avenue.

According to Paul Rainwater with the S&WB’s emergency interim management team, testing Turbine No. 4 caused the explosion at the plant.

Rainwater said that the explosion will not impact the city's water, sewer or drainage systems. No one was injured in the fire, according to NOFD.

Turbine No. 4, a 1920's-vintage, steam-powered turbine, hasn't operated at full power since Hurricane Katrina and was taken offline completely in 2012. In the five years since then, S&WB has promised that it would be repaired soon, only to encounter several problems.

