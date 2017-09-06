WWL
Fire breaks out at S&WB's main power plant during turbine testing

Katie Moore talks about a reported fire at the S&WB main plant.

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 12:59 PM. CDT September 06, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- Firefighters were dispatched to the Sewerage and Water Board's main power plant after a spike in voltage caused a circuit breaker to catch fire.

The fire broke out just before noon, at the S&WB Carrollton Power Plant in the 8800 block of S. Claiborne Avenue.

According to Paul Rainwater with the S&WB’s emergency interim management team, testing Turbine No. 4 caused the explosion at the plant.

MORE: Key S&WB power turbine was supposed to be fixed 5 years ago

Rainwater said that the explosion will not impact the city's water, sewer or drainage systems. No one was injured in the fire, according to NOFD.

Turbine No. 4, a 1920's-vintage, steam-powered turbine, hasn't operated at full power since Hurricane Katrina and was taken offline completely in 2012. In the five years since then, S&WB has promised that it would be repaired soon, only to encounter several problems.

