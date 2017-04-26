Firefighters union addresses monument claims

Thinkstock (Photo: ysbrandcosijn, www.ysbrandcosijn.com)

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans firefighters union is trying to dispel rumors they were involved in the controversial removal of a monument earlier this week.

Several rumors online suggested firefighters were part of the crews that took down the "Battle of Liberty Place" monument early Monday morning.

MORE | City begins taking down Confederate-era monuments

MORE | Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument

Nick Felton, president of the New Orleans Firefighters Association, released a statement saying the association has no direct knowledge of involvement by any New Orleans firefighter in the removal of the monuments.

Felton also said any personal involvement in the removal would not be representative of the fire department as a whole and would be considered an "irresponsible breach of trust" with the association's membership.

VIDEO | Liberty Place Monument taken down piece-by-piece

Here is the full statement:

Any involvement by the Administration of the New Orleans Fire Department in the removal of the Confederate Monuments does not represent the whole of the New Orleans Fire Department. Any such personal involvement by the unnamed but easily recognizable leadership of the NOFD would be an irresponsible breach of trust with the membership.



We have no direct knowledge of the involvement of any rank and file New Orleans Fire Fighters in the removal of the monuments, however, this Union takes no position beyond its duty to the safety of Fire Fighters and the citizens we proudly protect. Our members will not be distracted from our mission by the actions of the New Orleans Fire Department’s Administration.





© 2017 WWL-TV