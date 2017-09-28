Fish fall from sky with rain in northern Mexico

Fish fall from sky in Mexico, Facebook/ Proteccion Civil Tamaulipas

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Civil defense officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.



Tamaulipas civil defense says in a brief statement that rain Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico included fish. Photos posted on the agency's Facebook page show four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk.

Curioso caso en Tampico (Col. Lomas de Rosales) donde se registró una ligera lluvia que incluyó pequeños peces que literalmente cayeron del cielo. Posted by Protección Civil Tamaulipas on Tuesday, September 26, 2017



According the U.S. Library of Congress, it's a phenomenon that has been reported since ancient times. Scientists believe that tornadoes over water - known as waterspouts - could be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around until being released to the ground.

