Louisiana Powerball ticket wins $2 million, others worth thousands

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 6:38 AM. CDT August 24, 2017

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - In accordance with game rules, all set prizes and Power Play prizes, including the Match 5 prize, may become pari-mutuel if claims exceed available prize funds.While the ticket for the Powerball jackpot prize was sold in Massachusetts, residents in New Orleans may still want to double check those numbers.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, five tickets sold in Louisiana are now worth thousands of dollars. A ticket sold in Lake Arthur matched five numbers and a power play, winning $2 million. A $200,000 ticket was also sold in Jonesboro, La.

Around the New Orleans area, a $200,000 winning ticket was sold in Hammond, La. There were also three tickets worth $50,000 sold in Covington, Thibodaux and Kentwood.

If you want to double check your tickets, the winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 06-07-16-23-26 and the PowerBall was 04. The multiplier was 4x.

 

 

♦ LOUISIANA PRIZES ONLY ♦
 

Non Power Play

Power Play *

Tier

# of Winners

Prize Amount

# of Winners

Prize Amount *

Match 5 + PB

0

Jackpot

N/A

N/A

Match 5

0

$1,000,000

1

$2,000,000

Match 4 + PB

3

$50,000

2

$200,000

Match 4

104

$100

33

$400

Match 3 + PB

240

$100

43

$400

Match 2 + PB

6,003

$7

1,321

$28

Match 3

4,507

$7

954

$28

Match 1 + PB

32,089

$4

6,284

$16

Match PB Only

73,392

$4

14,192

$16

 

In accordance with game rules, all set prizes and Power Play prizes, including the Match 5 prize, may become pari-mutuel if claims exceed available prize funds.

 

 

