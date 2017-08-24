Louisiana Powerball ticket wins $2 million, others worth thousands

A customer buys Powerball tickets on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - In accordance with game rules, all set prizes and Power Play prizes, including the Match 5 prize, may become pari-mutuel if claims exceed available prize funds.While the ticket for the Powerball jackpot prize was sold in Massachusetts, residents in New Orleans may still want to double check those numbers.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, five tickets sold in Louisiana are now worth thousands of dollars. A ticket sold in Lake Arthur matched five numbers and a power play, winning $2 million. A $200,000 ticket was also sold in Jonesboro, La.

Around the New Orleans area, a $200,000 winning ticket was sold in Hammond, La. There were also three tickets worth $50,000 sold in Covington, Thibodaux and Kentwood.

If you want to double check your tickets, the winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 06-07-16-23-26 and the PowerBall was 04. The multiplier was 4x.

♦ LOUISIANA PRIZES ONLY ♦ Non Power Play Power Play * Tier # of Winners Prize Amount # of Winners Prize Amount * Match 5 + PB 0 Jackpot N/A N/A Match 5 0 $1,000,000 1 $2,000,000 Match 4 + PB 3 $50,000 2 $200,000 Match 4 104 $100 33 $400 Match 3 + PB 240 $100 43 $400 Match 2 + PB 6,003 $7 1,321 $28 Match 3 4,507 $7 954 $28 Match 1 + PB 32,089 $4 6,284 $16 Match PB Only 73,392 $4 14,192 $16 In accordance with game rules, all set prizes and Power Play prizes, including the Match 5 prize, may become pari-mutuel if claims exceed available prize funds.

$758M Powerball winner is in Massachusetts. La. winners: $2M Lake Arthur, $200K- Hammond & Jonesboro, $50K- Covington, Kentwood, & Thibodaux — Sheba Turk (@ShebaTurk) August 24, 2017

