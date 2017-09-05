15-year-old Pega plays a haunting melody on the family's flooded piano.

A flooded piano delivered one final song to a family in Friendswood.

15-year-old Pega played the haunting melody for her father, while floodwaters sloshed on the floor.

Pega's dad admits the song brought tears to his eyes, but lifted their spirits in such a difficult time.

The family plans to repair and clean their home while they stay with friends. Sadly, the piano is waterlogged beyond repair, making the final melody one to cherish even more.

The song is called Mariage d'amour, by composer Paul de Senneville.

