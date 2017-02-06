Former inmates freed, reunited as business partners on a mission

A neighborhood barbershop opened in New Orleans last month. The New Year’s Eve grand opening of Real Gentlemen Barbershop featured games for kids, free haircuts, even a Mardi Gras Indian.

But this wasn’t just any celebratory ribbon-cutting. The opening was the fulfillment of a dream hatched at an unlikely place: behind the steel bars and razor wire of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Owners Jerome Morgan and Daniel Rideau were teenagers serving life sentences for murder when they met as bunkmates at Angola.

Behind bars, they two young men made a pact to someday reunite and go into business together as free men. It was a legal longshot, but the two took steps toward their dream by enrolling in education programs, learning trades taught at the prison, and hitting the law library to appeal their cases.

“Sometimes it felt like just fantasizing. You know? Just to pick yourself up from the day-to-day dreadfulness of what you experience,” Morgan said.

But inside Angola, Morgan quickly became known by fellow inmates as somebody who should never have been there.

“You know, everybody claims they’re innocent, but talking to Jerome so much, I knew he was innocent. Everybody knew,” Rideau said.

Morgan was 17 when he was convicted of the murder of a 16-year-old at birthday party and sent away to Angola for life.

He had proclaimed his innocence from the beginning, but it wasn't until new evidence was discovered in prosecutors' files that Morgan's conviction was overturned, helped by two eyewitnesses who recanted and said their statements more than 20 years earlier had been coerced by police.

The fatal shooting of 16-year-old Clarence Landry took place inside a ballroom at Sweet 16 birthday party inside a Howard Johnson's hotel on Old Gentilly Road on May 22, 1993. According to police and court records, the killer fled, chased by another party-goer, Johnson.

Johnson returned after the gunman escaped by jumping over a wall, and he quickly found himself in the ballroom with other teenaged guests, locked inside by a security guard. Also confined to the room was Morgan, who was helping another wounded teenager.

Police responded within six minutes and took the names of everyone locked down. But documents that reveal the timeline showing the arrival of police was not turned over to Morgan's defense attorney at trial, allowing prosecutors to tell the jury that up to 45 minutes passed, enough time for the escaped killer to somehow return to the crime scene.

Armed with the newly disclosed document pointing to Morgan’s innocence, attorneys at Innocence Project New Orleans then obtained recantations from the two eyewitnesses who had testified at trial as teenagers.

This time around, Hakim Shabazz and Kevin “Lucky” Johnson, testified that had been coerced by police to finger Morgan. Their testimony was enough to convince a criminal court judge to reverse Morgan’s conviction in 2014.

The teenager who went to prison walked out as a 37-year-old man. It wasn’t easy.



“Being to jail or to prison at 17 and coming out a fully grown man, it's a difficult transition. Everything was foreign to me,” Morgan said.

Despite having his conviction thrown out, Morgan was not in the clear. The DA's office reinstated the murder charge, forcing Morgan to pay for bail, wear an ankle bracelet and stick to a curfew.



That didn't deter Morgan from rebuilding his life. As he shuttled back and forth for court appearances as he fought the DA’s attempts to put him back in jail for the rest of his life, Morgan also juggled three jobs, sometimes putting in 16-hour days.

“Jerome had been working this one job for over a year before I realized ‘What? You’ve been starting your jobs at 3 a.m.? For how long now?” said Kristin Wenstrom, one of Morgan’s IPNO attorneys. “He’d finish one job at noon and then he’d go to his other jobs cutting hair or working with kids.”

He was defiant in trying to clear his name.

At a 2015 City Council meeting to address the budget of District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, Morgan showed up to call attention to the public resources being spent on his re-prosecution.

With Cannizzaro sitting before the council members, Morgan took a surprise turn at the podium and told them, “The prosecution tactics are an effort to delay my exoneration and force me to take a plea. But I won't bow.”

The DA's office finally dropped the charge last May. It was a triumphant moment for Morgan and his IPNO attorneys.

Rideau had been released in 2003 after getting his murder conviction reduced to manslaughter. Reunited by freedom, the two – now full-grown men – reminded each other of their prison dream to start their own business.

Using one of the trades they learned in prison, the former prison dorm-mates began cutting hair at a barbershop operated by the non-profit group Resurrection After Exoneration. Things were going fine until a burglar cleaned out the shop in July 2016.

The setback made the men determined to come back even stronger, this time on their own. They raised money, found a 7th Ward storefront and went to work. Using their own elbow grease and friends who rallied around them, they installed everything from air conditioners to barber chairs.

“I think it's going to be great for the community. I couldn't be happier,” said

Yadira Pagan, manager of the property. “Jerome’s so inspiring. He's somebody who's just so full of life in trying to start the next chapter which he so much deserves.”

But Morgan and Rideau’s prison promise included more than just the nuts-and-bolts of opening a business: The two inmates vowed that if they ever gained their freedom, they would give back to the younger generation, helping to shield them from the hardships they endured.

As a result, Real Gentlemen Barbershop is much more than a place to get a haircut.

Morgan and Rideau have launched programs to mentor young apprentices, teach etiquette to the hip-hop generation, and support criminal justice reforms.

“Those principles that we gained from the older generation and those older barbershops when we were young, we wanted to carry that legacy on,” Morgan said.

Even during construction, Morgan and Rideau kept their eyes on a bigger mission. During renovations, they enlisted teenaged volunteers from the Youth Empowerment Project.

Michael Ranson, one teenaged volunteer, said the work he put in was more than paid back in the form of inspiration.

“Makes me want to pursue my dreams, maybe be like Mr. Jerome one day,” Ranson said.

Once the doors of the shop opened, flanked by old-school striped barber poles, the first mission was enrolling their first apprentice. Samson Price, a 20-year-old one-time school dropout facing his own tough road, eagerly enrolled.

“They relate,” Price said. “Because they've been through it. And they've accomplished things that most people don't accomplish,” Price said.

As the business builds, so does the mission to give back. While guiding the younger generation, Morgan and Rideau are also looking to help others back at Angola who have either been wrongly convicted or over-convicted. For that mission, they have launched a non-profit arm of their business called Free-Dem Foundation.

“It's a beautiful thing. It happened a lot faster than I envisioned,” Rideau said. “And it's actually better than what I envisioned.”

“It's surreal, you know. It's beyond your wildest dreams,” Morgan said. “And this is not the end. This is only the beginning.”

