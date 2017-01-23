Four kayakers found safe after capsizing in Tangipahoa River during flash flood

TANGIPAHOA PARISH -- Four kayakers have been safely located after their kayaks capsized due to flash flooding from heavy rains over the weekend in Tangipahoa Parish, officials say.

According to Tangipahoa Parish officials, a group of visitors launched their kayaks into the Tangipahoa River Saturday near LA 10. All four kayaks capsized at different points on the river between LA 10 and LA 16 just east of Amite.

Tangipahoa Parish president Robby Miller said one of the victims was carrying a cell phone in a dry pack around his neck and was able to call 911.

Multiple agencies responded to help with the search and rescue.

Shortly before 4 p.m Saturday, two of the four kayakers were found and rescued, officials said.

U.S. Customs aided the search of a wooded area on the east side of the river.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday night, Tangipahoa officials reported the other two kayakers had been found and were safe.

