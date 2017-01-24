French Quarter Festival announces 2017 initial line-up, including first-timer Aaron Neville

Photo by Matthew Hinton, New Orleans Advocate, French Quarter Festival 2016, Dancing Man 504 leads the parade

The announced 2017 French Quarter Festival roster so far, with more acts to come:

Thursday, April 6

Aaron Neville, Bag of Donuts, Benny Grunch and the Bunch, Big Easy Playboys, Brass-A-Holics, Brother Tyrone & The Mindbenders, Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole, Cha Wa, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Darcy Malone and The Tangle, Dr. Michael White, Ellis Marsalis, Evan Christopher's Clarinet Road, Joe Krown, John "Papa" Gros, Lena Prima, Love Evolution, Mia Borders, Mo'Fess, Naughty Professor, Otra, PresHall Brass, the Porter Trio, the Whiskey Penguins, the Waylon Thibodeaux Band.

Friday, April 7

Alexis & the Samurai, Amanda Shaw, Audacity Brass Band, Banu Gibson and New Orleans Hot Jazz, Big Sam's Funky Nation, Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band, Cedryl Ballou & the Zydeco Trendsetters, Charmaine Neville, Corey Henry's Treme Funktet, Cullen Landry and the Midnight Streetcar Band featuring Al "Carnival Time" Johnson, Cupid, Dayna Kurtz, Debauche, Fredy Omar con su Banda, G and The Swinging Three, Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue, Gina Brown & Anutha Level, Higher Heights Band Revue featuring Zion Trinity, Raging Rebelz and Early Brooks, Jr., Hot Stuff featuring Becky Allen, Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans, Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes, Kid Merv and All That Jazz, Lagniappe Brass Band, Leroy Jones' Original Hurricane Brass Band, Louisiana LeRoux, Lynn Drury Band, Marc Stone, Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns, Miss Sophie Lee, Monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles, New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings, Organic Trio, Panorama Jazz Band, Partners N Crime & The Big Easy Bounce Band featuring DJ Jubilee, Shannon Powell Traditional All-Star Band, Storyville Stompers Brass Band, Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots, Susan Cowsill, the Dixie Cups, the Mid-City Aces, the Tin Men, Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Topsy Chapman and Solid Harmony, Tuba Skinny, Washboard Rodeo.

Saturday, April 8

Alex McMurray, Andre Bohren, Big Chief Bo Dollis, Jr. & the Wild Magnolias, Big Frank & Lil Frank and the Dirty Old Men, Chris Ardoin & Nu Step, Christian Serpas & Ghost Town, Colin Lake, Dash Rip Rock, Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, Erica Falls, Gregory Agid Quartet, Honey Island Swamp Band, Hot Rod Lincoln, John Rankin, Kenneth Terry Jazz Band, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, King James & The Special Men, Lars Edegran's New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra, Lawrence Cotton Legendary Experience, Lillian Boutté & Gumbo Zaire, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Louis Ford and His New Orleans Flairs, Messy Cookers Jazz Band, Muevelo, New Orleans Classic Jazz Orchestra, New Orleans Moonshiners, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, New Orleans Swamp Donkeys, Orange Kellin's New Orleans Deluxe Orchestra, Perdido Jazz Band, Players Ella and Louie Tribute Band, Red Wolf Brass Band, Robin Barnes, Roland Guerin, Some Like it Hot Traditional Jazz Band, Sons of Jazz Brass Band, Soul Rebels, Sweet Cecilia, Sweet Crude, Tank and The Bangas, Terrance "Hollywood" Taplin leads the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Thais Clark & her JAZZsters, the Asylum Chorus, the Dukes Of Dixieland, the Iguanas, the Mr., the New Orleans Po'Boys, the New Orleans Suspects, the Original Pinettes Brass Band, the Pfister Sisters, the Ronnie Kole Show featuring John Perkins, the Smoking Time Jazz Club, Tim Laughlin, Tommy Sancton's New Orleans Legacy Band, the Treme Brass Band, Valerie Sassyfras, Walter "Wolfman" Washington and the Roadmasters, Water Seed Music, Wayne and Same Ol’ 2-Step.

Sunday, April 9

Anaïs St. John, Andrew Hall's Society Brass Band, Astral Project, Babineaux Sisters Band, Bamboula 2000, Bill Summers & Jazalsa, Bonerama, Bucktown All-Stars, Chance Bushman & the Ibervillianaires, Charlie Halloran and the Quality 6, Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders, Cole Williams Band, Corey Ledet, the Creole String Beans, Dancing at Dusk with Tom Saunders and the Tomcats, Don Jamison Heritage School of Music, Rachel Van Voorhees, James Andrews, Jeremy Davenport, Joe Cabral Trio, John Boutté, John Mooney and Bluesiana, John Royen's New Orleans Rhythm Band, Kris Tokarski Band, Leif Pedersen's 1944 Big Band, Leroy Jones & New Orleans' Finest, Linnzi Zaorski, Little Freddie King, Los Po-Boy-Citos, Magnetic Ear, Mason Ruffner, New Orleans Rhythm Devils, Ovi-G and the Froggies, Palmetto Bug Stompers, Paul Sanchez and the Rolling Road Show, Raw Oyster Cult, Red Hot Brass Band, Remedy, Rockin' Dopsie and the Zydeco Twisters, Rory Danger & the Danger Dangers, Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs, Soul Brass Band, Steve Pistorius & the Southern Syncopators, Stooges Brass Band, the Friendly Travelers, the Pentones, T'Monde, Tony Green and Gypsy Jazz, Wanda Rouzan and A Taste of New Orleans, Wendell Brunious.

