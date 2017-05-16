Gas leak closes streets in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. -- Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department is reporting a gas leak in Metairie at Division at Barbara streets.

The intersection and the 2900 block of Hessmer Avenue are closed to traffic while workers repair the gas leak.

The leak occurred while a crew was working in the area, according to JPSO. Barricades are in place so everyone is advised to stay away from the area as workers repair the leak.

There are no reports of any injuries.

