Get ready for some weather changes this week

DAVE NUSSBAUM -- We will have some near record highs Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Clouds will be on the increase today as a cold front moves toward us. We will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The cold front will move through later Wednesday evening with a line of showers and thunderstorms between 7 PM and 11 PM. Overnight, we will become partly cloudy, breezy with lows in the 40s north and 50s south.

High pressure will build over us on Thursday and stay over the Southeast U.S. through Saturday. We will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day. Daily highs will be in the upper 50s. Lows will be cold north of the lake in the mid-30s with some frost and chilly south of the lake in the 40s.

A dry cold front moves through on Sunday. This will bring us some clouds and a reinforcing shot of colder air. We will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Lows will be in the 30s north and 40s south on Sunday Night.

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Near record highs around 79. Wind SW 8-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

A 40% chance for evening showers and thunderstorms, turning breezy and cooler. Chilly lows north of the lake around 49 feeling like 30s, and south of the lake around 52 feeling like 40s. Wind NW 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Highs around 59. Wind NW 8-15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and cool. Cold lows north of the lake around 35 with frost, protect plants/pets/people and chilly south of the lake around 43, protect pets/people. Highs around 57.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy and cool. Cold lows north of the lake around 33 with a light freeze, protect plants/pets/people and chilly south of the lake around 41, protect pets/people. Highs around 58.

SUNDAY:

Cloudy, breezy, and cool with a 20% chance for light rain. Cold lows north of the lake around 35 with frost, protect plants/pets/people and chilly south of the lake around 43, protect pets/people. Highs around 56.

MONDAY:

Lots of sunshine and cool. Cold lows north of the lake around 38, protect pets/people and cold south of the lake around 42, protect pets/people. Highs around 58.

TUESDAY:

Mostly clear and cool. Cold lows north of the lake around 38 with frost, protect plants/pets/people and south of the lake around 46. Highs around 63.

