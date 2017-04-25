Getting to Jazz Fest | Bus Routes, Schedules

Planning your route to Jazz Fest? The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority has some suggestions for taking public transportation during the 7-day festival.
ROUTES
There are several lines that can get you to, or near, the Fair Grounds.
Coming from the French Quarter:
Canal Streetcar Line - Stops 4 blocks from Fair Grounds’ Gate
Coming from Uptown / River Bend:
Bus Line 32-Leonidas -Stops 4 blocks from Fair Grounds’ Gate
Bus Line 90-Carrollton - Stops 4 blocks from Fair Grounds’ Gate
Coming from Irish Channel / Garden District / CBD / Esplanade:
Bus Line 91-Jackson/Esplanade - Stops 2 blocks from Fair Grounds’ Gate
Coming from New Orleans East:
Bus Line-94 Broad - Stops 2 blocks from Fair Grounds’ Gate
*24-hour service is provided on the following lines:
No. 39 Tulane
No. 47 Canal-Cemeteries Streetcar
No. 52 St. Bernard-Paris Avenue
No. 55 Elysian Fields
No. 63 New Orleans East Owl
No. 84 Galvez
No. 88 St. Claude
No. 94 Broad
No. 114 Gen. de Gaulle-Sullen.
APPS
RTA has a mobile ticketing app called GoMobile. With the app, you can pre-purchase a one or three-day pass.
Note: You will need to activate your pass before boarding. Show your pass to the bus driver from your smartphone.
Download the app here: norta.com/Getting-Around/GoMobile-App
CONTACT
More information can be found here: www.norta.com.
Follow @NewOrleansRTA on Twitter and Facebook
RTA Customer Care Ride Line: 504-248-3900
