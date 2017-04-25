Getting to Jazz Fest | Bus Routes, Schedules

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 29: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue performs during the 2012 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Day 3 at the Fair Grounds Race Course on April 29, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2012 Getty Images)

Planning your route to Jazz Fest? The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority has some suggestions for taking public transportation during the 7-day festival.

ROUTES

There are several lines that can get you to, or near, the Fair Grounds.

Coming from the French Quarter:

Canal Streetcar Line - Stops 4 blocks from Fair Grounds’ Gate

Coming from Uptown / River Bend:

Bus Line 32-Leonidas -Stops 4 blocks from Fair Grounds’ Gate

Bus Line 90-Carrollton - Stops 4 blocks from Fair Grounds’ Gate

Coming from Irish Channel / Garden District / CBD / Esplanade:

Bus Line 91-Jackson/Esplanade - Stops 2 blocks from Fair Grounds’ Gate

Coming from New Orleans East:

Bus Line-94 Broad - Stops 2 blocks from Fair Grounds’ Gate

*24-hour service is provided on the following lines:

No. 39 Tulane

No. 47 Canal-Cemeteries Streetcar

No. 52 St. Bernard-Paris Avenue

No. 55 Elysian Fields

No. 63 New Orleans East Owl

No. 84 Galvez

No. 88 St. Claude

No. 94 Broad

No. 114 Gen. de Gaulle-Sullen.

APPS

RTA has a mobile ticketing app called GoMobile. With the app, you can pre-purchase a one or three-day pass.

Note: You will need to activate your pass before boarding. Show your pass to the bus driver from your smartphone.

Download the app here: norta.com/Getting-Around/GoMobile-App

CONTACT

More information can be found here: www.norta.com.

Follow @NewOrleansRTA on Twitter and Facebook

RTA Customer Care Ride Line: 504-248-3900

© 2017 WWL-TV