Two, including 9-year-old girl, shot with paintball pellets while biking near City Park

NEW ORLEANS -- A 9-year-old girl and 41-year-old man were hit by pellets fired from a paintball gun around 8 p.m. Sunday night while biking near Bayou St. John, police say.

According to NOPD, the two victims were biking near Wisner and Lelong streets when paintball pellets were allegedly fired from a dark-colored Jeep traveling on N. Carrollton Avenue.

The man was hit in the groin and the girl was hit in the forearm and shoulder. The two were examined by EMS but refused further treatment.

A witness who was driving behind the dark-colored Jeep at the time of the incident followed the car to a parking lot at the intersection of Duplessis and St. Denis streets where Third District officers were on patrol.

Police said the witness flagged down the officers and told them about the incident.

After approaching the car and conducting a search, police said they found a paintball gun and accompanying accessories. Police said the officers then went to the scene of the incident and were able to connect the people in the vehicle to the shooting.

Police later arrested four people, including a 15 and 16-year old, in connection with the incident, NOPD said.

Clarence McMiller, 17, and Jadon Dawson, 18, were both booked as accessories to simple battery and contributing to delinquency of a minor.

Police said the 15-year-old was identified as the person who allegedly fired the paintball gun.

