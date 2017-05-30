Girl Scouts rescued from bayou in Natchitoches Parish

Photo: The Town Talk (Photo: Custom)

A group of Girl Scouts from Dallas were rescued from Saline Bayou in Natchitoches Parish Monday.

Nine people, including three adults and six juveniles, were kayaking in the bayou, and friends and family members alerted authorities at 9 p.m. Sunday when they did not arrive at their destination at Cloud Crossing Campground in Natchitoches Parish.

According to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the kayakers had encountered a strong thunderstorm.

LDWF agents found the group with the assistance of a citizen on an all-terrain vehicle at about 3:30 a.m., the press release says. The kayakers were located along the banks of Saline Bayou, using their kayaks to protect themselves from the elements.

LDWF agents were able to walk the kayakers out of the woods along the bank and to the campground less than a mile away.

