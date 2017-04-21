Going to the Air Show? Do not use the main gate.

The New Orleans Air Show is back home for the first time since 2011. Performances will take place Saturday and Sunday April 22-23 at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse.

If you're planning on going, here's what you need to know:

Do not try to go in the front gate. The general public will not be allowed to enter through the main gate. Use the designated gates on Barriere Road and Hwy 23 just past the main entrance of the Base.

Gates open at 8 a.m.

Due to security levels, coolers and large backpacks will not be permitted.

All guests will be screened before entering the show area.





Do not bring or operate any type of drone at or in the vicinity of the air show.

Admission and parking are free.

This event is open to the public.

