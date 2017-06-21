Gov. Edwards declares statewide state of emergency

Governor John Bel Edwards (Photo: WWL)

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a statewide state of emergency Wednesday morning, hours before Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall.

Edward’s signed declaration takes effect Wednesday and will last until July 21.

"All arms of the state's emergency preparedness and response apparatus are taking Tropical Storm Cindy seriously, and we are calling on all Louisianans throughout the state to do so as well," Edwards said.

A statement from the Governor's Office said Edwards is receiving updates on Tropical Storm Cindy via GOHSEP and the National Weather Service. GOHSEP is also in 24-hour operations and is coordinating with state agencies, parish officials and first responders.

© 2017 WWL-TV