Gov. Edwards to meet with Pope Francis

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will be part of a Louisiana delegation going to Rome to discuss human trafficking as Louisiana continues to try to fight the problem.



As part of the trip, Edwards and his wife Donna will be invited to a special visit with Pope Francis to recognize and encourage further cooperation among churches and states to fight human trafficking.



The Hospitaler Sisters of Mercy will also be on the trip. The group recently broke ground on a shelter in Louisiana for juvenile victims of human trafficking.

According to national statistics, the average age of a trafficking victim is 13, and the Houston to New Orleans corridor has one of the worst trafficking problems in the country. Louisiana has been recognized as the leading state in the country in the fight against human trafficking. Since 2014, approximately 100 human trafficking cases have been investigated by Louisiana State Police, including:

27 human trafficking cases in 2016, with 19 victims rescued (16 under the age of 18)

41 investigations of human trafficking in 2015 (12 involving children), with 20 victims rescued in 2015 (11 under the age of 18)

“One of the greatest honors of a Catholic and Christian is to meet the Holy Father,” said Gov. Edwards. “I am humbled by this opportunity, and I am looking forward to discussing the very real threat that human trafficking imposes on Louisiana. Col. Edmonson and the Louisiana State Police have done a tremendous job investigating instances of human trafficking, but our work is nowhere near complete. This is an incredible opportunity for Louisiana to learn about the partnerships that are available to assist victims of human trafficking, and I know it’ll be a benefit to our state.”





